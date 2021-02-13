Young Gympie father of two taken off the road for six months

A Gympie man tried to avoid a police traffic operation because he was driving while his licence was suspended on demerit points.

A Gympie man who tried to avoid a police traffic operation because he was driving while his licence was suspended on demerit points has been banned from getting behind the wheel for another six months.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard last week Luke Scott Russell, 28, was observed turning into a side street off McMahon Rd, Monkland, where police were doing traffic enforcements on November 13.

Russell was then seen making a right turn onto River Rd and reversed back up the street before police eventually lost sight of him.

He was later seen driving on Old Imbil Rd.

Police later found Russell’s car in a carport, and after speaking to him he made admissions that he was driving suspended because he had not recently opened his mail.

The father of two pleaded guilty to driving on a licence suspended by demerit points and contravening a direction.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $300 and banned him from driving for six months. A conviction was not recorded.