Young Gympie driver racked up 19 points for speeding

A young Gympie driver racked up 19 points on his licence for speeding before it was suspended.

A young Gympie driver racked up 19 points on his licence for speeding before it was suspended. Bev Lacey

A 19-YEAR-OLD Gympie driver who racked up 19 demerit points for speeding has been lashed for his "really stupid” decision-making in court.

Jacob Francis Thompson appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday, pleading guilty to two charges of driving on a licence disqualified by accumulation of demerit points and one of allowing an unlicensed driver to drive his vehicle.

But the court heard that was just the tip of the iceberg in Thompson's "bad driving history”.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Thompson had accumulated the 19 points on his licence for speeding, and that he had twice been caught speeding while on a good driving behaviour period.

The court heard Thompson was then stopped driving on the disqualified licence on Calton Terrace on September 12, and again on Gympie Rd at Tin Can Bay on September 17.

Thompson's licence had been suspended since July 24.

Police stopped Thompson's vehicle yet again on Pacey St on October 4, finding him in the passenger seat and his mate "since primary school” who had never held a licence behind the wheel.

"You're not making very sensible decisions,” Mr Callaghan told him.

Thompson told Mr Callaghan he planned to sell his car to cover his fines.

Mr Callaghan suspended his licence for six months on each offence, as well as fining him $700.