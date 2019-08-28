Menu
PUBLISHED: Jones Hill published author Lainey Lodder and her dad Aaron Lodder, who made it all happen.
News

Young Gympie author publishes first book at the age of nine

by Katelyn Williamson
28th Aug 2019 4:03 PM
THOUGH her book, Livy the Scientist, is only a small publication, nine-year-old Lainey Lodder is one of very few children who can say her story has been published.

Her father, Aaron Lodder, a graphic artist by trade, decided to help Lainey make a story she had written into a book for her grandmother as a present.

Lainey wrote the story while her father illustrated and printed it.

The book's plot centres around Livy the scientist, who gets shrunk and must find a way to get back to her proper size.

Mr Lodder has said he enjoyed the experience of getting Lainey's story published and is hoping to get the opportunity to have more copies of Livy the Scientist made or to self-publish more of Lainey's stories.

Mr Lodder has expressed an interest in self-publishing other family members' stories.

Lainey has also expressed an interest in continuing to write stories.

Though the cost for self-published books is high, depending on the number of copies printed, Lainey and her Dad are hoping to work with the Gympie library and her school library at Jones Hill to display her book and encourage other students to read and write.

Gympie Times

