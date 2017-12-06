Menu
Young Gympie ambo dies after 'incredibly brave battle'

TAKEN TOO SOON: Gympie-based paramedic Leeah McNally and her partner Ben Phelps. Facebook
Arthur Gorrie
GYMPIE-based ambulance paramedic Leeah McNally lived a life dedicated to saving others.

This week colleagues made public their deepest sympathy for her family and friends, including her colleague and fiance Ben Phelps.

The Queensland Ambulance Service yesterday declined to make any statement in addition to the Facebook post, which praised her dedication at work and her courage in facing her battle with cancer.

Gympie Ambulance officer in charge Wayne Sachs said he also could not comment, out of respect for the families involved.

Ms McNally died on December 1 after what colleagues described as "an incredibly brave battle".

Close family members were also present, colleagues said on Facebook.

"The QAS family extends our deepest and sincere sympathies to Ben, Leeah's family and friends," the post said.

"Leeah was a paramedic with the Sunshine Coast Local Ambulance Service Network and was well known by the QAS community and respected by her peers.

"Leeah had a proud history with the Queensland Ambulance Service, commencing in Mackay in 2013.

"Leah and her partner, critical care paramedic Ben Phelps, transferred to the Sunshine Coast LLASN in February and Leeah took up a position at Gympie Station," the post said.

Close friends revealed the news on Saturday, revealing that Miss McNally had lost her battle on Friday night.

"Tonight we extend our heartfelt thoughts and deepest condolences to a friend and colleague, Ben and to his and Leeah's family and friends.

"Leeah and Ben are both paramedics with the QAS and were happily in love and engaged to be married.

"Recently Leeah became ill and was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"Last night, Leeah lost her incredibly brave battle and died in Ben's arms with her close family at their side.

"Taken far too soon, Leeah was young, vibrant and full of happiness and adventure," her friends announced.

Topics:  gympie ambulance gympie deaths gympie tragedy humans of gympie qas

Gympie Times
