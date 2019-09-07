Young gun Gympie Cats centre wins best and fairest

TACKLING THE REST: Gympie Cats under-12s centre Fred Hamilton is ready to rise to the occasion in tomorrow's grand final against Kawana. INSET: Hamilton receiving the trophy as the 2019 AFL Queensland Sunshine Coast juniors best and fairest under 12.

AUSSIE RULES: Gympie Cats under-12s young gun centre Fred Hamilton has fought his way to the top, taking out the 2019 AFL Queensland Sunshine Coast juniors best and fairest award.

This is the highest accolade that Hamilton has received in his career and will cap off this year playing his second consecutive grand final for the under-12s tomorrow.

"I was pretty surprised but there is a still a job to do,” he said.

"I actually thought my teammate Bill (William Davies) might win because he is bigger than me and a good player.

AFL - Gympie Cats under-12s centre Fred Hamilton. Bec Singh

"It has been a great season this year because I have some great teammates that have made it fun.”

Despite is small frame, Hamilton's tackling is second to none.

"The player that got second is regarded as the best and early in the season we played his team, Maroochydore. Fred was on the bench, he said 'I'm going to stop him',” team manager Tim Mathison said. "When Fred went back on the field, that player could not do anything. Fred beat him at every contest and when I saw that I thought to myself, he is the best in the league.

"Fred is the best tackler, he has a good technique. I reckon he could take down an adult.”

It is through this achievement that Hamilton is The Gympie Times Player of the Week.

The Cats under-12s take on Kawana tomorrow at Maroochydore at 10.45am. Full team profiles and pictures of the team on page 43.