Young gun Devils get call up of a lifetime

KICKING GOALS: Gympie junior players Zac Garton, Charlotte Blackwood and Blaine Watson have been selected in the Central Queensland Crows under-13s boys and under-14s girls sides. Bec Singh

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie junior rugby league is continuing to strengthen, with two boys selected in the Central Crows under-13s and two girls in the under-14s girls side.

Charlotte Blackwood and Tashma Antonio will wear the team colours of the Crows under-14s at the State Championships next month at the Sunshine Coast.

This is not the first time Blackwood has taken part in the competition. She was selected to train with elite coaches at the Queensland Academy of Sport last year.

"QAS picks a team from the Central Crows side and they taught us the basics,” she said.

Tashma Antonio, 14 selected as hooker in the Sunshine Coast Falcons side. Troy Jegers

"We didn't play any games, we just trained and I learnt how to actually play my position (fullback).

"I hope I can make it again this year because you have a lot of individual time spent on you. I learnt how to construct the team, take to my halves and tell them what's happening on the field, where to run and where the gaps are.”

This is the first time Antonio takes her game to the next level and she has her eye on going to the QAS training session.

"I want to play professionally and if I get selected I will get to meet the Queensland women's State of Origin side.

"They are my idols and I hope to follow in their footsteps one day. I want to hear about how they got started and to learn as much as I can.”

With the Central Crows junior teams not competing until under-14s, Zac Garton and Blaine Watson are prepared for the camp held in September to receive extra coaching.

Garton and Watson said the camp would be beneficial to their game as they had seen improvements from the Central Crows trials.