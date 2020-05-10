Young family says they wouldn’t live anywhere but Gympie

Kate Mather and daugher Aria are looking forward to experiencing everything the region has to offer. Picture: Shane Zahner

Kate Mather and her family moved to Gympie one month ago, and say they have fallen in love with the community and their new lifestyle.

Mrs Mather, husband Doug and their two children moved from inland northern NSW to have more options for work and education.

“When the opportunity to move came up I made a list of what we would gain as a family from moving here and it became a long list,” Mrs Mather said.

“The lifestyle, it’s two hours from Brisbane, close to the coast, it’s a growing region, quality of schools, shops have more range.

“This area offers so much - camping, fishing, swimming, being outdoors, and it’s affordable. We are able to buy a nice property.”

She said settling down in Gympie meant they could spend more time together and make new memories.

“Time spent with the kids is really important, just doing things as a family.”

Her 15-year-old son Marcus enjoys studying agriculture, and Mrs Mather said the chance to live close to universities, the coast, and national parks was a big factor in their decision.

Her daughter Aria, 12, has a neuromuscular disorder, and Ms Mather said it was also great to be so close to Brisbane for doctor appointments.

“In the past we would have to drive six hours there and stay overnight, now we can go to the appointment and be back in one day.

Kate Mather said the education opportunities Gympie offered drew her to the region.

“There’s accessible support for Aria, it’s close to things and she’ll be able to live more independently.”

Mrs Mather is a stay-at-home mum and carer for Aria, and her husband is a musician and outdoor educator, looking forward to working in the region.

Mrs Mather said they felt supported and welcomed by the town in the past few weeks.

“We visited the Christian Family Church Gympie, they have been amazing at keeping in contact, so welcoming to us,” she said.

“Just the general friendliness of people. It’s not hard to have a smile or a laugh with the people around here.

“We really are just enjoying it. It feels so relaxed and it’s not hard to live here.”