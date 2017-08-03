Young eisteddfod performers in fine voice

VICTORS: Victory College students were elated to take home the Verse Speaking Choir Primary Schools trophy at the Gympie and District Eisteddfod yesterday.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON

INSTRUMENTAL

(Heritage Theatre)

Adjudicator Helen Little

RECORDER SOLO - 13 years and under Own Choice: 1st Phoebe Penny 88, 2nd Tahlia Beckett 87, 3rd Tarlie Ayres 86. Highly Commended Emily Morgan 84, Tayla-Fay Beckett 84.

ANY WOODWIND/BRASS INSTRUMENT - 10 years Own Choice: 1st Flynn Bailey 88, 2nd Phoebe Penny 87, 3rd tied Delaney Millard and Lilly Stubbins 86. Highly Commended Caleb Collins 85, Lilliana Kendall 85.

ANY WOODWIND AND/OR BRASS INSTRUMENT /DUET 14 years and under Own Choice: 1st James Nash S.H.S. Duet No. 5 89, 2nd tied James Nash SHS Duet No. 6 and Gympie West SS Duet No. 1 87, 3rd tied James Nash SHS Duet No. 3 and James Nash S.H.S. Duet No. 2 86. Highly Commended James Nash SHS Duet No. 4 84, Gympie West SS Duet No. 3 84, Delaney Millard, Ethan Grambower 84.

TUESDAY EVENING

INSTRUMENTAL

(Heritage Theatre)

Adjudicator Helen Little

COUNTRY MUSIC (any stringed instrument) - 18yrs and under (eg Traditional, Scottish, Irish or Blue Grass) Own Choice: 1st Sarah Thomas 87, 2nd Krystal Jones 85.

ANY WOODWIND/BRASS INSTRUMENT - 15 to 18 years Own Choice - Classical Style: 1st Simon Mahoney 85, 2nd Seth Tramacchi 83, 3rd Noah Collins 82. Highly Commended Joel Sheehan 81.

INSTRUMENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP - 18 years and under Grade 6 Minimum Standard Any two contrasting pieces: 1st Chloe Shieh 90.

WEDNESDAY MORNING

PIANO

(Heritage Theatre)

Adjudicator Helen Little

PIANO SOLO - 9 years and under Own Choice - Australian Composer - excluding popular composition: 1st Sara Schravemade 86, 2nd Austin Pronger 85, 3rd Jessica Martell 84. Highly Commended Makennah Youngberry 82, Lacey Hockey 81.

PIANO SOLO - 10 and 11 years Own Choice - Australian Composer - excluding popular composition: 1st Florence Miller-Metzner 86, 2nd Harriet Taunton-Burnet 85, 3rd Georgia Schravemade 84.

PIANO SOLO - under 8 years Own Choice: 1st Gwen Rooks 86, 2nd Chelsea Martell 85, 3rd Imogen Ostwald 84. Highly Commended Lily Matthews 82, Balin Thornton 81.

PIANO SOLO - 9 years and under Own Choice - Any popular composition eg selections from musicals or films: 1st Sara Schravemade 84, 2nd Brock Morgan 83, 3rd Makennah Youngberry 82. Highly Commended Austin Pronger 81, Lacey Hockey 81.

PIANO SOLO - 10 and 11 years Own Choice - not Modern Pianoforte Style

(See Condition 2 - Piano Section): 1st Zac Brauer 87, 2nd Piper Hay 85, 3rd tied Georgia Schravemade 84 and Dilhan Garrahy 84. Highly Commended Sienna Day 83, Clancy Harm 83.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

PIANO

(Heritage Theatre)

Adjudicator Helen Little

PIANO SOLO - 10 and 11 years Own Choice - Any popular composition eg selections from musicals or films: 1st Georgia Schravemade 86, 2nd Zac Brauer 85, 3rd tied Clancy Harm and Madison Ostwald 84. Highly Commended Florence Miller-Metzner 83.

PIANO SOLO - 10 years and under Own Choice - Modern Pianoforte Style (See Condition 2 - Piano Section): 1st Sara Schravemade 88, 2nd Clancy Harm 86, 3rd tied Martha Taunton-Burnet and Madeleine Suttie 85. Highly Commended Piper Hay 84, Makennah Youngberry 84, Ruby Jacobson 84.

PIANO SOLO - 9 years and under Own Choice - not Modern Pianoforte Style (See Condition 2 - Piano Section): 1st Sara Schravemade 87, 2nd tied Austin Pronger and Madeleine Suttie 85, 3rd tied Ruby Jacobson and Jasmine Lowry 84. Highly Commended Jessica Martell 83, Clare Ellaby 83, Emily Weller 83.

DANCE BURSARY AND AWARDS

$200 Bursary donated by Member for Gympie Tony Perrett: Anna Wilkinson.

Most Promising Dance Performer - 13 years and under: Georgia Wall.

Most promising Dance Performer - 14 to 18 years: Talena Cleyne.