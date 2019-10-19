Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SNAPCHATTING: one in six young drivers surveyed had used he app while behind the wheel.
SNAPCHATTING: one in six young drivers surveyed had used he app while behind the wheel. Wavebreakmedia Ltd
News

Young drivers admit to using Snapchat while behind the wheel

Paige Ashby
by
18th Oct 2019 11:55 PM | Updated: 19th Oct 2019 7:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SMART PHONE app Snapchat has emerged as a surprise threat to Queensland drivers, with a new study showing one in six young drivers surveyed had used he app while behind the wheel.

PhD researcher Verity Truelove, from QUT's Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety-Queensland, surveyed 503 Queensland drivers aged 17 to 25 about using the popular social media app on the road.

She found 16 per cent of survey respondents confessed to using Snapchat on their mobile phone when driving.

For a few, that use only involved looking at, or replying to, other people's messages. But 15 per cent of those surveyed said they had used their phone to send a video or photo via Snapchat at the same time as controlling their vehicle.

"Of that 15 per cent, more than half said their primary motivation was to immediately share a video or photo of something they had seen while they were driving," Ms Truelove said.

"The vast majority of these app users said they most commonly used it while stopped at a red light, but three per cent said they most commonly used Snapchat while driving at any speed."

Ms Truelove said it was important to note 84 per cent of the surveyed drivers said they did not use Snapchat on the road, and only 12 per cent thought it was acceptable behaviour.

"But the majority of survey respondents said they knew of someone who did send videos or photos of Snapchat while driving," she said.

Penalties include a fine of $400 and three demerit points.

driving editors picks mobile phones snapchat young drivers
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'I'll chop your head off': Vile allegations heard in court

    premium_icon 'I'll chop your head off': Vile allegations heard in court

    News "If you keep being a dumb c--- I'll go and get my axe and I'll chop you up”

    Staggering popularity of Gympie's property market revealed

    premium_icon Staggering popularity of Gympie's property market revealed

    News New data shows house hunters have region in their sights.

    Gympie's most influential reveals their vision for region

    premium_icon Gympie's most influential reveals their vision for region

    News Key to unlocking it is already in region, most influential says.

    Drug hold-up the motive for Rifle Range Rd invasion

    premium_icon Drug hold-up the motive for Rifle Range Rd invasion

    News Gympie man refused bail over alleged of gunfire and knife violence