Young dad killed in second day on the job

A young family has been left without their dad after he was killed in a tragic workplace incident at a NSW woodchipping plant.

Tyler Nield, 28, died in the freak accident at the Oreco Group facility in the NSW-Victoria border town Howlong on Tuesday.

Emergency services rushed to the scene just after 12pm but he tragically couldn't be saved.

Mr Nield, a dad of two young sons, had only been working at the plant a couple of days when the incident occurred.

Annie, Tyler and their two sons.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the heartbroken family and to help support his partner Annie Branch and their two sons.

"On the 8th of December 2020 our family friend received a phone call no family should ever have to receive, her long time partner Tyler was tragically killed in an accident," friend Kate Langley wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Tyler was an outgoing, friendly bloke, worked hard to provide for Annie and their two beautiful boys. He was a devoted father and loving partner."

The couple had bought their first home together a few years ago with Annie now shouldering the finances from that and caring for their two boys.

"Tyler's passing came suddenly and as you can imagine these times can be very stressful," the GoFundMe read.

"We are hoping to raise some money to relieve a little bit of that financial stress. Any donation counts big or small, it will be greatly appreciated."

The young family were building a life.

The GoFundMe has already raised thousands in donations since it was started yesterday.

Mr Nield, from the Victorian town of Snake Valley, was a contractor for Oreco Group and had only been working at the facility for two days.

A crime scene has been established at the woodchipping plant and SafeWork NSW is also investigating.

"SafeWork NSW is investigating a fatality of a plant operator who died at a wood chipping facility at Howlong yesterday," a SafeWork spokesman said.

"SafeWork's investigation is ongoing."

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Originally published as Young dad killed in second day on the job