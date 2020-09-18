Young dad faces court after sickening attack left man in coma

A YOUNG Gympie dad has been jailed with immediate parole for his part in a drunken street fight that left one man in an induced coma with a serious head injury late last year.

On December 13, Joshua Beau Searle, 22, and a group of friends who had been drinking together headed to the Queenslander Hotel.

Searle, then 21, and his friends were waiting outside on Mary Street, when a second group approached them and started an argument with him, which quickly turned into a violent brawl.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the complainant, Timothy Ogilvie, and a group containing some minors, approach Searle and his friends, and start an argument before

Jack Fresen, Searle’s co-offender, shoved one of the minors.

A brawl broke out between the groups, and soon Mr Ogilvie ran across the street to get away, but was chased by Searle and others, who struck him to the ground.

Fresen can then allegedly be seen running across the road and fly kicking Mr Ogilvie in the head, knocking him unconscious, before Searle and his co-accused continued to beat him.

The group kept kicking Mr Ogilvie until bystanders stepped in and an ambulance arrived, to find him unresponsive.

Mr Ogilvie regained consciousness and was taken to Gympie Hospital with a moderate to severe concussion and had to be intubated, but was then placed in an induced coma with suspected brain swelling and flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He made a full recovery, but Judge Gary Long said it was fortunate the injuries were not as serious as they could have been.

Searle faced the Gympie District Court this week, and pleaded guilty to one count of affray by taking part in the public fight, and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard that Searle did not start the fight, or cause the serious injury to Mr Ogilvie, but was willing to participate in the fight and continued to assault the man after he was knocked out.

The incident was described as “excessive alcohol-fuelled violence” and Searle’s defence lawyer said the Mr Ogilvie could not be considered “squeaky clean” in the matter.

He said Searle had taken steps to change his behaviour and had cut the group of friends out of his life.

He also said Searle, who has a 10-month-old baby with his partner of three years, had previously worked as a machine operator but lost his job due to COVID-19 earlier this year.

On the affray charge, Mr Long ordered Searle complete 120 hours of community service, and on the assault charge he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with immediate parole.