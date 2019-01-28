Menu
Paramedics treating boy at Hamilton Island.
Young boy pulled from water in the Whitsundays

Melanie Plane
by
25th Jan 2019 5:53 PM

UPDATE 6.15PM: THE RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to attend Hamilton Island after this afternoon's near-drowning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the young boy was still in a serious condition and had been transported to the Hamilton Island Medical Centre. 

More to come. 

BREAKING 5.45PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services are responding to reports of a near drowning in the Whitsundays.

Paramedics are at the scene of the incident on Hamilton Island.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said shortly after 5.30pm a primary school aged boy was pulled from the water.

"CPR was conducted immediately. Paramedics arrived to find him struggling to breathe but conscious," the spokesman said.

"The matter is ongoing."

The spokesman was unable to confirm if the incident occurred in the ocean or a pool.

It is understood the young boy is in a serious but stable condition.

