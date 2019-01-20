Young boy in hospital after dingo attack on Fraser Island

DINGO ATTACK: A young boy was flown to hospital after a dingo attack on Saturday night.

DINGO ATTACK: A young boy was flown to hospital after a dingo attack on Saturday night. LifeFlight

A YOUNG boy has been flown to hospital after he was attacked by a dingo on Fraser Island on Saturday afternoon.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue air-crewman Dan Leggat said the incident occurred when the boy was returning to his campsite with his family following an afternoon swim.

"The family had finished swimming when the young boy said he wanted to race up a sand dune,” Mr Leggat said.

"Unfortunately, when he got to the top, there was a pack of four dingoes.

"One of the dingoes attacked the boy and bit him on the leg.”

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the boy at the scene and stabilised him for transport by the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

The boy was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.