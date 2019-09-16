TRAGEDY: Support for family after toddler dies in hospital

A young boy has died in hospital after being struck by a car in East Toowoomba on Sunday.

A young boy has died in hospital after being struck by a car in East Toowoomba on Sunday. Bev Lacey

UPDATE, 1.20PM: SUPPORT has been offered to the heartbroken family of a little boy who died in hospital after a tragic accident in East Toowoomba on Sunday.

The one-year-old boy died in hospital from injuries after he was struck by a car at a private residence just after 12.30pm.

Preliminary inquiries indicate the one-year-old boy was near the driveway area when a family member, believed to be his grandfather, moved the car.

He was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital by Queensland Ambulance paramedics but passed away soon after.

Police and agency partners have offered the family access to support services as investigations into the tragedy continue.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit indicate the tragedy was a heartbreaking accident.

Officers will prepare a report for the Coroner.

