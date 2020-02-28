Menu
Trent Mitchell is running for the Division 8 council seat.
Young blood enters council election fray

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
28th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
YOUNG blood has stepped into this year’s council election ring with a 31-year-old Kandanga businessman announcing he will fight for the Mary Valley seat.

Businessman Trent Mitchell is vying for the Division 8 seat, and calling for fairness and a fair go for families.

And the region does not need to reinvent itself for it to happen.

Lauren and Trent Mitchell among his business’ car restoration work.
“We are often told we need to be more like other places but the truth is we don’t need to copy anyone, we are as far country as it comes before it becomes west and the beauty of this region is already here,” Mr Mitchell said.

“Yes we need better services and roads but we don’t need to pretend.

“Our country towns are beautiful and need to embrace who we are and why people come.

“I don’t care how shiny your shoes are or what you own, we all deserve a fair go and an honest answer and I promise to try to stick up for you all.”

Lauren and Trent Mitchell.
The father of five is a qualified fitter and turner with a passion for cars and restoration.

Last year Mr Mitchell became entangled in a zoning issue at the Kandanga shed he was running an engineering and restoration business from.

