Young bloke finds a treasure lost for decades in Mary River

Ollie Scully has spent a great deal of time researching this lost treasure. Peter and Bevly Hughes

PEOPLE who live in the catchment of the Mary River have a close affinity with what is often regarded as 'their' river.

The Mary is in many ways a unique river with habitat for rare, endangered and interesting flora and fauna.

What happens at the top end - south of Gympie where the Mary starts near Maleny - and what it gathers on its 300km journey to Sandy Strait is of interest to all who live in the areas.

Ollie Scully, a young, committed conservationist from the Conondale area, recently refound a species that had been lost for decades.

Mr Scully spoke at a Mary River Catchment Coordinating meeting about the very little known Conondale spiny crayfish, which has a very limited range and is so far known only to exist in cool mountain streams with water temperatures below the low 20s.

This is a big Conondale spiny crayfish - claw to claw about 300mm. Peter and Bevly Hughes

"We have many more questions than answers regarding the crayfish,” Mr Scully said. "We do know that it is in grave danger of disappearing altogether.”

He said having a very restricted habitat, a low genetic diversity and slow growth and reproduction all indicated survival problems.

Mr Scully explained that some millions of years ago the species was spread from Victoria to the far north, however as climate changed they became isolated in suitable habitats which gradually resulted in separation into species.

"In the upper reaches we have two species, the large Conondale spiny and a smaller one from Maleny,” Mr Scully said. "Males of the larger species can have an open claw spread of up to 300mm and a base of tail to eye of 150.mm”

The Mary River looking south from the Normanby Bridge Contributed

He said adult males may take 40 or 50 years to reach full size, and as well as claws have lots of strategically placed strong sharp spines, while the smaller females have more spine defences.

"With that sort of defence they do not really have any predators. They are vulnerable when shedding shell, but as this only happens a few times in their life opportunities to be attacked are minimal.”

The female is mature at about 12 years old and is noticeably smaller than the male. Up to 500 eggs are laid and carried under the female's tail as eggs and for a period after hatching.

The Mary River Frances Klein

The small crayfish are mostly vegetarian, while older crayfish depend on a meat diet as they are able to catch eel and catfish.

All sizes use stream banks in which to construct burrows as suits their size.

Mr Scully said feral pigs were a problem because, as well as possibly digging up and eating all crayfish sizes, they also made a muddy mess of clear pools that the crayfish inhabited.