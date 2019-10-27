Menu
MIDNIGHT CRASH: Three young adults were taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in hit a power pole just after midnight. M
News

Young adults injured after crashing into power pole

Felicity Ripper
27th Oct 2019 10:19 AM
THREE young adults were taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in hit a power pole just after midnight.

Paramedics, firefighters and the Forensic Crash Unit responded to the single-vehicle crash on Capital Place at Birtinya.

Three people aged in their late teens to early twenties were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

One adult male suffered neck, back and arm injuries.

A woman suffered facial injuries and a second adult woman had back injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said traffic was diverted around the adjacent Kawana Way.

