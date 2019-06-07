Gasps of shock as young addict's story revealed

GUILTY: Tamicka-Jane Page Catlin-Smith has faced the music after she turned herself in to police after stealing a car in Gin Gin.

GASPS of shock were heard from the gallery as 20-year-old Tamicka-Jane Page Catlin-Smith's story of addiction was told before the Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Catlin-Smith appeared via videolink yesterday to plead guilty to 12 charges, including unlawful entry and use of a vehicle, stealing and fraud.

The court was told the details of how Catlin-Smith, homeless and living in a tent at the time, broke into a car, stole it, and refused to give it back.

In a separate incident, Catlin-Smith had stolen power tools from a car's tool box, taken keys and spare change from another car, and used a Bunnings voucher from a stolen wallet to buy items to the value of $53.85.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer told of how his young client's troubled path began.

"She has found herself, by looks of her history, in some unfortunate circumstances," Mr Dwyer said.

"She completed up to Year 7 of school when she was introduced to fentanyl patches by her mother.

"She became heavily addicted, but her father has just been released from custody and it is her plan, when she is released, to live with him."

Fentanyl is an opioid used for pain relief.

Mr Dwyer said Catlin-Smith's mother passed away in June of 2017 which is when she adopted a different drug.

"She took to ice to get herself off the fentanyl patches," Mr Dwyer said.

"She said she consumes ice once a week, approximately."

The defendant was on parole when the offences were committed, but Mr Dwyer asked if Magistrate Ross Woodford could not consider her 35 days in custody.

Mr Dwyer said if the magistrate did consider her time in custody, it would cancel her parole and leave her open to further consequence from the parole board.

"She's now had extensive time in custody for someone in her young age and it's somewhere she doesn't want to be," Mr Dwyer said.

Mr Woodford addressed the defendant saying she was very young to be sitting in a jail cell doing time.

"Even though you've served 35 days in pre-sentence custody I won't take that into account because it will affect your parole," he said.

Catlin-Smith was sentenced to six months imprisonment, wholly suspended for two years, fined $800 and disqualified from driving for two years.

While her release date wasn't confirmed, Mr Woodford told Catlin-Smith it would be before August 11.