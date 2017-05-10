19°
News

You would not believe what this 11-year-old does

Rowan Schindler
| 10th May 2017 4:03 PM
MARY VALLEY COWBOY: 11-year-old Wesley McDonald, from Tuchekoi, is planning to make a name for himself in the world of bullriding.
MARY VALLEY COWBOY: 11-year-old Wesley McDonald, from Tuchekoi, is planning to make a name for himself in the world of bullriding. East Coast Images

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BULL RIDING: Wesley McDonald is a typical 11-year-old saving his money to buy his first car.

Except Wesley earns his own money by jumping on the back of a bucking animal many times his weight.

The Federal State School student is an up-and-coming bull rider and his mum Mel, said "Wes” splits his earnings between his wallet and his bank account.

"Like any 11-year-old he likes to buy lollies and things like that,” she said.

"Wesley's won probably about $500 in winnings last year, at 10 years old. He's saving up for his car already. Half of his winnings he puts in his wallet and the other half goes into his bank.”

DO YOU LOVE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE

Mel said Wes asked to have a ride after going to one of his first rodeos.

"We went to a couple of rodeos and Wesley asked if he could have a go on a poddy calf and I said he could,” Mel said.

"He fell off, he got a face full of sand and cried, but asked to get back on.”

Watching Wesley ride initially gave Mel anxiety but admits she is okay now.

"I felt like vomiting,” she joked.

"I was nervous the first couple of times. I then put him into bull riding school at Tim Kelly's.

"They learn safe techniques, like how to land safely, how to roll and land with their hands and knees instead of just hitting the ground.

"The school was really good for Wesley. He started placing and winning rodeos.”

PROMISING: Wesley McDonald has climbed the ranks and has a host of wins next to his name.
PROMISING: Wesley McDonald has climbed the ranks and has a host of wins next to his name. East Coast Images

Wesley then began his journey up the standings in his under-12 national age group.

"He won Woodford a couple of months ago, and won Dayboro, then Gundy (Tiaro),” Mel said.

"He's currently fourth place in the standings under-12s.

"Next year, when he turns 12, he will be too old for poddy calves and he will go to steers.

"He has been training on steers now to prepare himself. He will then go up a grade and have to stay on for 8 seconds instead of the 6 seconds he's on now.”

The Tuchekoi farm boy has been riding for three years and Mel said Wes really loved the adventure.

"He has done well, and he loves it. We get to see lots of places around Queensland. He gets to sleep out in the swag every weekend. We get to see the same friends each tournament.”

Wes looks up to riders like Fraser Babbington, a New Zealander, as well as Silvano Alves, a Brazilian rider who competes in the Professional Bull Riding circuit in the US.

"Wes got to meet him (Alves) at the PBR a few years ago,” Mel said.

Wes won his first buckle at Gundy pub in Tiaro last month. His next stop is Fernvale this weekend and then Gympie on May 20.

FOLLOWING HIS HEROES: Wesley plans to one day ride professionally.
FOLLOWING HIS HEROES: Wesley plans to one day ride professionally. East Coast Images

Wes lost his father to cancer when he was age three, now, at the tender age of 11, he is planning his pathway to the lofty heights of the professional bull riding circuit to emulate his heroes.

"He wants to go to the states, so we were just looking at some avenues while he's a junior. So we are wondering how we should approach that, whether we should go over now or in a few years,” Mel said.

For now, Wes is happy with the adventure, the thrill and the opportunities the sport affords him.

"He loves making new friends. It's really good for him to have male role models to look up to,” Mel said.

"For him it is not about the money, he doesn't care. For him it's a bonus. It's a bit of an adventure for an 11-year-old. It's about boosting his confidence. Looking forward to the Gympie Rodeo, so his school mates come out and see what he is into.

"For Wes, it is just fun.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  bullriding gympie gympie rodeo gympie rural gympie sport

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Gonski 2.0 - what will Gympie's schools get?

Gonski 2.0 - what will Gympie's schools get?

GYMPIE'S schools are expected to receive more than $496 million in total funding over the next 10 years as part of new measures introduced in the budget.

Beware fake $50 notes circulating in Gympie region

BEWARE: A counterfeit $50 note presented at businesses in Tara earlier this year.

Here's how to tell if the note is a fake

Teen hit while crossing busy Gympie road

A pedestrian was struck on Station Rd on Wednesday afternoon.

The teen was thrown into the air from the force

Wide Bay's loss is the Sunshine Coast's gain

People are dying on the highway to Gympie's north

Local Partners

'This is huge': Six-lane Bruce Hwy from Coast to Brisbane

BREAKING: A massive $536.4m windfall will deliver a six-lane Bruce Hwy from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast.

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

FIGHT FOR LIFE: Lyme disease sufferer Naomi Robinson with her brother Jye Robinson.

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Plant a Tree day's good works growing in Gympie

COMMUNITY EVENT: Landcare's Jenny Whyte and president Ernie Rider in front of a section of well grown planted trees along the river bank.

Gympie's Plant a Tree day scheduled for June 4

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary May 9-14

Time travelling students offer a musical paradox

Students (back) Keely Powell, Liam Paulsen, Ezra White, Georgia Groves, Bella Menzies, Dana Beyer, Peta Kishawi, (front) Quinn Edwards and Hayden Capell are excited to be part of Paradoxical.

James Nash's new show not one to set your watch by.

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals why he finally decided to come out after being dogged by rumours for years.

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

need 2 secure your country escape!

45 Cliff Jones Road, Curra 4570

4 2 3 $299,000

Calling all savvy buyers looking to invest in the go ahead country locale of Curra just 20 minutes North of Gympie. This wonderful classic country cottage in the...

PEACE AND TRANQUILITY AT COONDOO

Coondoo 4570

Rural 3 1 4 $780,000

Looking for enough land to make an income and yet still have the privacy you have been dreaming of, look no further. I have the pleasure in marketing this rare...

5 BEDROOM HOME IN POPULAR SOUTHSIDE AREA

60 Exhibition Road, Southside 4570

House 5 2 2 $255,000

Situated close to the showgrounds at the Southside is a 5 bedroom lowset timber rendered home on a large fully fenced block. The home has an open plan living area...

A VIEW TO QUALITY

Lagoon Pocket 4570

House 1 1 6 $550,000

This unique property offers privacy and panoramic views and is set up for your enjoyment and ease of management. 25.9 acres (10.5ha) of rich, rolling country...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Auction Saturday 27th May at 3pm on Site - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping...

BRICK HOME ON 2010m2

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Positioned at the end of the no through road, this property is nestled between established gardens and fruit trees. The well maintained home boosts 3 doubled...

HOME SWEET HOME

12 Diggings Road, Imbil 4570

House 2 1 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this lovely, flat 1012m2 with a lovely timber home right in the middle of Imbil close to all amenities. The home boasts 9ft ceilings, 2...

UNIQUE SOUTHSIDE ONE ACRE

36 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This quality Dave English built brick home is located in the exclusive residential area of Sorensen Road. It has been lovingly maintained and is in close...

STRATA TITLED UNITS

1/53A Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000 each

What a great opportunity to down size or invest!! These great units are strata titled for individual sale or can both be purchased together as an impressive...

Local value and service at Oakvale Homes

THE NEW TEAM: Oakvale Homes' new owners Sharon and Kurt Hansen with team members Damien Torrens, Karl Moore and Daph Backhouse.

Second generation builders to take reins of company

Tom Grady are show stoppers

PROUD SPONSORS: Tom and Lyn Grady love being involved with the Gympie Show as adults, when it is something they remember fondly from their childhood.

From childhood memories to a major sponsor of the 2017 Gympie Show

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!