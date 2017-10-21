You won't believe the muscles on these people

IMPRESSIVE: Bulging muscles were on show at the Gympie Muscle Muster. Cancer Survivor, Men's winner, Sam Hosking

BODYBUILDING: THE most chiselled and sculpted bodies in Gympie descended on James Nash State High School earlier this month for the annual Gympie Muscle Muster.

The event brought together the best in amateur body building at the school's performing arts auditorium on October 7.

Overall Grand Champion and Ms Physique Open went to Amber Haines, and the Bikini Momma Open category went to Christy Aberley.

The Cancer Survivor winner was Sam Hosking, Men's Physique open went to Rick Lawler and the Men's Open Body Building Champion was Michael Aberley.

Organisers, and husband and wife team, Mac and Marg Hosking, said it was the perfect introduction to the discipline.

"The event started to provide a way for people wanting to get into body building," Hosking said.

"It's all to encourage the kids to get out of their gym routines and take the next step higher."

Hosking, who has been body building for about 15 years, initially started the event to raise funds for Relay For Life.

"We wanted to raise funds for our Relay For Life team and we thought it was a good fit," he said.

All of the event's proceeds go to Cancer Council Queensland.

Hosking was spurred on this journey after a battle with cancer - a level four melanoma - a number of years ago.

The family had also experienced a tragic loss, which makes the event's support for charity a fundamental element.

"The Gympie Muscle Muster for 2017 was successful and a lot of fun," he said.

"A small group of competitors all looking great and a very receptive audience."