You will never look at Gympie bullying victims the same

THERE'S been a lot in the media recently about bullying in schools. However this problem reaches far beyond the school yard.

Social media has been obliterated by nasty comments by the 'keyboard warrior' and the socially challenged have used this as their own personal entertainment at others expense.

Yes, I call the bullies the socially challenged. What other way is there to describe it when someone hides behind a screen to torment another person.

But It's not about where or by whom you've been bullied by, its about how it effects you and your loved ones.

When I was a kid I was bullied, my last employer bullied me so much that I had to leave work and now suffer from Depression and PTSD, I have lost trust in working for anyone else and for a long time was very angry at the world because I was unable to control what is happening to me. I know what it's like to go through this and come out the other side

I want this photo-shoot to be about turning something negative into something positive and show kids that no matter how bad things get in life there is always something that you can do to work through it.

The shoots will be done as a group and individual shots so that the participants get to meet each other and hopefully make friends and develop a support system. It's not always easy to express these feelings especially at that age.

That's also why I've asked them to either write their story about their experiences or do it by way of an art project.

After studying Psychology at University and working with young clients I found this a great way for expression. These are just a couple of ways to do this.

There are five places available for this photo-shoot and thanks to some generous local businesses this comes at no cost to you. I want to hear your stories. I want to see the artwork you have created.

I want to help you empower yourself. Your story will be private and confidential if that is what you wish. It makes no difference in whether or not you will be successful in winning a photo-shoot.

But if you want to scream it for everyone to hear I'll be there camera in hand to ensure you are heard.

If you are aged between Twelve and Eighteen and live in the Gympie Region and want to change the negative in your life, then download the application form from my website and enter. You must have parental permission.

Even if you are not picked to do the shoot, know that you have already taken the first step in empowering yourself and being able to move forward. I hope that this will help some of you feel like your normal self again and know that you are truly worthy.

What you could WIN!!

TWO Photo-shoots with Elise Ja'nette Photography, one in Studio and the other Underwater! You will receive a A4 size print of your favourite image.

You will have your Makeup done by Beauty Spot and Crazy Curls, Thanks to Robyn Johnson.

Your Hair will be taken care of by Monique Thompson, our local mobile hairdresser from Unique Hairdressing.

The studio shoot will be taken at the premises of Angelic Nail Designs thoughtfully lent by Carly Jurss.

Underwater Shoot location TBD.