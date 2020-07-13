You suck Telstra, and so does your robot army

A real life Telstra robot, Cruzr the robot - that has potential use as a concierge - was one of the innovations on display at the Telstra Vantage conference.

A real life Telstra robot, Cruzr the robot - that has potential use as a concierge - was one of the innovations on display at the Telstra Vantage conference.

TODAY is my fourth day of battle, trying in vain to get somebody other than a robot to talk at me (and hang up on me) at Telstra.

MORE GYMPIE REGION NEWS:

SHOCKING: The axe-related crimes that shook our region

WHO’S HIRING: 21 jobs going in Gympie right now

I have phoned, I have waited on hold for hours, I have messaged, I have cried, I have gone on the website, I have downloaded the app and tried desperately to wave somebody down in that giant, mysterious, bloodless company. And yet here I am four days later, right back where I started - the robot I have been messaging seems to have completely forgotten our deep and bonding conversation that began last Friday and continues as I type. Or was I just a three-night stand to that robot and now it’s pretending like it never texted me in its life. That, or it believes my problem has been fixed.

Yeah, nah.

And yes dear robot, before you ask me again and trigger another head explosion, I have turned off my modem and restarted it, and it did diddly bloody squat.

Cruzr the robot - that has potential use as a concierge - was one of the innovations on display at the Telstra Vantage conference.

I have tried to play nice Telstra, but this un-service you provide - this absolute dearth of humanity - is appalling, particularly when most of the country has been forced to work from home and good communication and connectivity are more important than ever.

Dealing with Telstra has never been pleasant or easy, but the nightmare, it seems, has spiralled into new territory. Cormack McArthy territory. Is there some sort of army of cold, calculating, smirking robots bringing humanity to an end one aggravating text message at a time?

I live about 10 minutes out of Gympie and have two mobile phone accounts and a (painfully slow) internet access account with Telstra and my many, many, many attempts to get help have met with nothing but mild-mannered brick walls, hang-ups, endless, useless loops that fail to resolve anything.

Being a team leader and working from home, it is vital that I get this sorted but it is almost like there are no humans left at Telstra. Has there been some sort of mass job culling nobody told us about? Or a robot uprising?

Aerial footage of the Gympie CBD.

I might not be a millenial but I am far from clueless in the digital space. I cannot imagine the impossibility that older, less digitally savvy, Aussies face. They must feel completely powerless.

Telstra’s ridiculous robot tries to convince me the lack of service is due to coronavirus, but aren’t most of you working from home? And aren’t robots immune to human viruses? Maybe not.

As soon as I can figure out how to drop you, I am gone, Telstra. Your recorded promise to “help me in another way” is empty. You suck.