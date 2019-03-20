'You see it on the news all the time. Men kill their ladies'

The shocking story of how a female victim of domestic violence survived a brutal night at the hands of her husband - a thug with a 20-year violent crime history - can now be revealed. The woman is not pictured.

"YOU see it on the news all the time. Men - they kill their ladies."

This is what a father of two young teenagers told their mother as he subjected the Queensland woman to hours of unrelenting abuse and horrific violence.

The shocking story of how the victim survived a brutal night at the hands of her husband - a thug with a 20-year violent crime history - can now be revealed.

The Townsville man raped and bashed the woman, verbally abused her, dragged her around by the hair, forced her to stand under a hot shower, spat on her and threatened to knife her until she died.

The man was sentenced to seven years in jail after he was convicted on one count of rape, two counts of assault and contravention of a domestic violence order with a circumstance of aggravation following two jury trials in 2018.

However, he appealed the rape conviction, claiming the trial judge erred while directing the jury and that the woman's evidence in court showed she "consented" to the abhorrent sex act that lasted 10 terrifying minutes.

The appeal outcome was delivered on Tuesday and the judgment reveals the heinous and unrelenting bout of violence that took place on September 1, 2016, in the Kirwan home the man shared with his wife and 16-year-old son.

The man, who cannot be identified to protect his victim, started the assaults while drinking late in the afternoon.

The more he drank, the more aggressive he became.

Fearing for her own safety and that of her son, the woman begged her husband to leave the home "at least 20 times".

Eventually, the victim decided the best option was for her to seek safe shelter at the nearby Kirwan Tavern.

The man did not give up though, bombarding her with text messages in which he accused her of sleeping around, allegations the woman repeatedly denied.

Two hours later she returned home, choosing to sleep in her car as the man was still in the house.

She was only in the car for 10 minutes when the her husband accosted her, punching the car with his fists and calling her names.

When she left the car, he grabbed her in a "bear hug" and refused to let her go.

He dragged her into the house, locked the door and punched her repeatedly.

"You fucking cheated on me," he yelled, dragging her into the shower where he continued beating her, this time with the handle of knife.

The man dragged the woman from the shower by her hair, pulling her into her into the bedroom where he bashed and spat on her before raping her.

"He was saying, 'You see it on the news all the time. Men - they kill their ladies," the woman said in court.

" 'They stab them 20 or 30 f---ing times' and then he said 'You're going to die tonight. And, you know, sad loss, anyway. No one will miss you'.

"By this stage, I was naked and I can't remember - I can't recall the exact words he said to me but it was along the lines of, like, yeah, 'spread your legs' or something.

"And I knew that I had to have sex with him because ... it was going to be the only thing to convince him that I hadn't slept around and that to try and make him stop what he was doing."

The man's attempt to have the rape conviction quashed was based on this last statement, which he told the Queensland Supreme Court appeal justices was evidence that the woman consented.

He also claimed the jury reached an "unreasonable verdict" not "supported by the evidence".

The 43-year-old man also complained that the trial judge misdirected the jury and that a miscarriage of justice had occurred.

The appeal justices dismissed the application on Tuesday, saying the man's application had no merit.

- NewsRegional

*For 24-hour domestic violence support, phone the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800737732.