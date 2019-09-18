'You need a lawyer': Gympie magistrate to jailbound offender

DIVERSITY: A big range of crimes came before Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

'Don't know why'

A GYMPIE teenager earning about $1000 a week could not explain to Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday why he risked his reputation for $114 worth of stolen liquor.

Jai Thomas Quinlan, 19, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of Jim Beam from a Southside BWS outlet on August 17 and a bottle of Jack Daniels from the Mount Pleasant Thirsty Camel two days later.

The court was told his acctions were recorded on CCTV.

When magistrate Chris Callaghan asked Quinlan why he had done it, Quinland responded: "I don't know.”

Mr Callaghan fined him $300 and ordered he pay a total of $114 compensation.

Plea change

A LOWOOD teenager facing 15 charges alleging burglary, stealing and drug, weapons and driving offences, changed his plea to guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Jayden Allen Brehm, 18, now faces sentencing for stealing a cash box from the Peregian Beach Hotel on May 10, driving disqualified and failing to stop for police at Monkland on May 11, burglary and stealing at Pomona on May 13 and May 20 offences of marijuana, amphetamine and implement possession, breaching a bail condition, restricted drug possession without prescription and possession of tools suspected of having been stolen.

Brehm, who had previously pleaded guilty, had had the charges set down for hearings on September 24 and October 15.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan delisted the hearings and adjourned the case to October 15 for sentencing.

Fail to report

A GYMPIE Rattler volunteer who pleaded guilty to breaching a reporting obligation under the Child Protection Act was fined for the offence in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Lou James Wright, 27, of Gympie, pleaded guilty to failing to lodge a required quarterly report which had been due in May.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted two previous failures to report employment in August and December last year, under an order in force to January 28, 2021. He fined Wright $500.

Bail fail

A YOUNG homeless woman failed in her bid for bail when Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan noted on Monday she was accused of serious offences while already on bail for other serious offences.

Mr Callaghan told Katy Myree O'Brien she was also in a difficult position because of her homelessness and her inability to demonstrate that she could live with her father in Ipswich.

He said he had previously indicated he would favour bail if O'Brien had a suitable address, but she had failed to prove this.

She is charged with offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and receiving stolen number plates.

This was while she was on bail from Redcliffe Magistrates Court on September 25 on other matters.

Drug driving

A YOUNG Kia Ora man was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for three months in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday, after he pleaded guilty to driving in Brisbane with detectable levels of ecstasy and THC in his saliva.

The court was told Lane James Mitchell had been found on June 29, drug driving in Radley St, Virginia, while on a learner's permit.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Mitchell, 21, and ordered no conviction be recorded against him.

Jail ahead

A MAN who said he would plead guilty to "serious charges” warranting imprisonment, was given a fairly clear indication that more jail was where he was headed, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

The man, David Thomas Harrison, 45, of North Albury, New South Wales, faces multiple charges of serious assault on police, among a list of other matters, including wilful damage.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan remanded Harrison in custody to appear in the court again on October 14.

"You need a lawyer,” Mr Callaghan said, adding that the serious nature of the charges meant prison time.

"You won't be doing dead time (on remand), put it that way,” Mr Callaghan told Harrison, who appeared by video link.