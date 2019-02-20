Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Luke John Broanda was busted taking a night-time dip and shower at a Sunshine Coast retirement facility.
Luke John Broanda was busted taking a night-time dip and shower at a Sunshine Coast retirement facility.
Crime

'You need a cold shower': Trespasser's failed dip into love

Amber Hooker
by
20th Feb 2019 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRESPASSER'S attempt to get lucky while breaking into a retirement home pool and showers was a complete flop.

When Birtinya Retirement Village residents challenged Luke John Broanda's presence the night of January 27, he told them he was visiting a resident.

Police later found Broanda with two others, and he admitted to having swum in the pool, used the showers and said it was not the first time.

"He was trying to have sex with one of the females he was with," the Caloundra Magistrates Court heard.

Broanda pleaded guilty to one trespass charge.

When magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist asked if there was anything he could possibly say in his defence, Broanda laughed and said he had been living in his car and it was the only place he knew of with hot showers.

"It's a stupid thing to do I suppose," Broanda said.

"You probably needed a cold shower, not a hot one," Mr Stjernqvist said, before he fined Broanda $400 and recorded a conviction.

caloundra magistrates court scd court scd crime tresspass
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    100 new students attend USC Gympie campus Orientation Day

    premium_icon 100 new students attend USC Gympie campus Orientation Day

    News Future nurses, teachers, accountants, psychologists and social workers made the first step in the transition to university in Gympie

    • 20th Feb 2019 3:31 PM
    CYCLONE: 'It will hit hard...we just don't know where'

    premium_icon CYCLONE: 'It will hit hard...we just don't know where'

    News Too hard to predict cyclone path: Forecasters

    • 20th Feb 2019 2:07 PM
    PREPARE NOW: Limited access to Fraser Island from tomorrow

    premium_icon PREPARE NOW: Limited access to Fraser Island from tomorrow

    News Happy Valley residents are being told to reschedule their bookings

    Gympie man, 20, on bender coward punches 57yo man

    premium_icon Gympie man, 20, on bender coward punches 57yo man

    Crime One small mistake might land this person in jail.