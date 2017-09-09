27°
'You nearly killed me': Dashcam captures terrifying near miss

CLOSE CALL: One of the Clayton's Towing crews had a terrifying close call on Bli Bli Rd, Nambour.
Scott Sawyer
by

ONE OF the Coast's latest TV stars has come within centimetres of disaster after a horrifying head-on near miss.

Clayton's Towing driver "Spoony", known to many on the new television series Towies, was driving on Bli Bli Rd, Nambour, when his Clayton's vehicle was nearly ploughed into head-on by a Holden Commodore.

Dashcam footage shows how close to tragedy the incident was, as the white sedan left the road on the wrong side of traffic briefly, before returning to the lane, forcing Spoony to veer into oncoming traffic to avoid a head-on crash.

Luckily another driver was alert to the danger and gave Spoony room to take evasive action.

The Clayton's driver went after the white Commodore after the incident, to find out whether the occupants and the vehicle were okay.

"I'm fine mate, I want to make sure you're all right," Spoony can be heard saying.

"Well, wouldn't you be," he responded to the other driver.

"You nearly killed me."

