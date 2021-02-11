‘You little s***’: AFL legend's response to daughter's news

The rise of the AFLW has delivered some sweet moments on and off the field but Isabella Grant's reveal has taken the cake.

The daughter of Western Bulldogs legend Chris Grant, Isabella was taken 47 in the 2019 AFLW Draft under the father-daughter rule after missing the draft combine with a back injury.

She missed out the entirety of the 2020 season with a foot injury.

But she's clearly impressed the powers that be at the club and is set to debut for the Bulldogs in Friday night's match against the last-placed Geelong Cats.

She just had to tell her dad.

Grant Snr played 341 games for the Bulldogs in the No. 3 guernsey over an 18-year career, was a three-time All-Australian, AFL Hall of Famer and five-year Bulldogs captain.

He is now the club's head of football but was blindsided by a sweet video posted by the Bulldogs social media team.

Isabella handed Chris a package and said "I've got a present for you, it's been a long time in the making and a lot of people have contributed to it but I'm very excited to share this with you".

The pair after the 2019 Draft.

Expecting something fishy, he cautiously opened the box before realising his daughter would don the No. 3 on her debut guernsey.

"No way, are you serious?" he said. "You bugger."

The pair then hugged with her proud dad unable to hide his smile.

"You little s***," they laughed. "It's gonna look good on you, I can see it."

AFL host Shelley Ware tweeted: "Gorgeous moment thanks for sharing".

Journalist and academic Kate O'Halloran said: "Love this! Chris was my favourite player growing up, always wore #3 in all my sporting endeavours because of him! Go well Isabella!"

Grant's teammates were quick to react.

Grant plays as a tall forward or in the midfield, with coach Nathan Burke breaking the news to the 19-year-old when she had finished work for the day.

Six hours later she was able to surprise her family with the news.

Grant has been the emergency for the Bulldogs' first two games of the season.

It's not the first emotional moment of the year after Nathan Burke was pictured giving his daughter Alice a hug after her debut earlier in the season.

The only thing was that Alice played for St Kilda, the club Nathan played 323 games for, although he now coaches the Bulldogs.

