You get more time to explore with Gympie tour company

TOURING: Clive Sandison from Roundabout Tours loves to take groups on new adventures. Renee Albrecht

THE wanderlust has a tight grip on Clive and Kathy Sandison from Roundabout Tours and is showing no signs of lessening.

In fact recently Clive took off on a 10-day adventure to Floriade in Canberra, taking a bus load of locals with him.

"We specialise in small groups of older folk, mainly, but we can cater for school children or others too,” Clive said.

The Floriade trip is the latest in a long line of adventures he and wife Kathy regularly head off on.

"I love it. I love showing people what a fabulous country we live in.

"There's such a lot to see here.

"Why wouldn't you want to see it?,” Clive said.

The small numbers on the tours mean that Clive and Kathy are able to show their passengers more attractions.

"With large groups, it takes longer to get everyone on and off the bus and sometimes they have to bypass the small things.

"We don't have that problem because we only take up to 40 people at a time so we can do more things in a day,” he said.

And just because Roundabout Tours is a bus company, it doesn't mean they are limited to only exploring the main land.

"I love going to Norfolk and the Cook Islands. And New Zealand.

"But we go everywhere including the UK and Ireland and Canada,” Clive said.

Several of the tours feature themes, like a recent trip to the Festival of Flowers in Toowoomba, that was focussed on going to attractions tailored to green thumbs.

Also ahead is the East Coast Explorer which will head right down the east coast of Australia, around the coast of Victoria and just over the border into South Australia.

The return trip will head right up through central and western New South Wales taking in Broken Hill along the way.

Their fleet of buses are almost brand new with the flagship "Cruiser” with 51 seats, the "Wanderer” with 39, the luxury plus "Voyager” having only 16 seats and the veteran six-year-old "Discovery” having 20 seats.

For more information on any of the tours coming up or to inquire about booking your own charter, contact Clive and Kathy on 54823233 or hop onto their website at roundabouttours.net.au.