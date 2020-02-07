You feta believe it: Cheese company wins big

SWEET dreams are made of brie for a Sunshine Coast cheese company whose world-class products were awarded one of the dairy industry's highest honours last night.

Woombye Cheese Company made the judges melt at this year's Australian Grand Dairy Awards after its ash brie won the white mould cheese category.

The producers were among dozens across the country who gathered in Melbourne for the prestigious awards that celebrate the excellence of Australia's top cheeses, ice creams, milks, butter, gelato and more.

Woombye Cheese Company director Karen Paynter said she was grateful that the small business was recognised on a large scale.

"For us, as a small producer, it is validation that the hard work to make artisan handmade cheese well is more than worthwhile," she said.

Woombye Cheese Factory owner Karen Paynter holds a selection of the company's cheeses.

"That even as a small producer and family-owned business, we can compete nationally which is quite an achievement."

Mrs Paynter told the Daily in November she had been running the business since her husband sadly passed away in 2015.

She said the ash brie was "special" to both her and her sister Sandra Cadby, as it was the first cheese the pair created and added to their range.

Australian Grand Dairy Awards convener Alexandra Kury congratulated all of last night's recipients for their hard work.

"Winning at The Australian Grand Dairy Awards is the highest accolade in the dairy industry and is testament to our farmers and producers, whose hard work and dedication to their craft inspires some of the highest quality dairy products in the world," she said.