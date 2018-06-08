TRIBUTE: Bruce Bird will front his band to bring Joe Cocker back to life for Pomona audiences with his tribute show Cocker .

TRIBUTE: Bruce Bird will front his band to bring Joe Cocker back to life for Pomona audiences with his tribute show Cocker . contributed

THE Joe Cocker tribute Cocker with Bruce Bird is coming to the Majestic Theatre Pomona this Saturday at 7pm.

Bruce is an experienced front man and is excited to be bringing Joe Cocker to the Maj.

He will be singing all the Cocker favourites with a voice like no other.

You can enjoy You Are So Beautiful, Unchain My Heart, Many Rivers To Cross and many more.

Bruce and his big band have been performing his Cocker tribute for many years around Brisbane and he is a well-known name on the blues scene and at many of the festivals around south-east Queensland.

When you close your eyes, you feel it's the real Cocker himself.

Music lovers have this unique opportunity to relive the world renowned sound of the late Joe Cocker with a truly fantastic tribute show at the historic Majestic Theatre, Pomona.

The seven-piece band consists of enthusiastic and talented musicians from across the blues and rock scene in south east Queensland.

The band consists of experienced, talented, enthusiastic top shelf musicians including Paul Rea (keyboard), Mal Zego (lead guitar), Rachael Hale (vocalist), Anna Quale (vocalist), Man (bassist) and Andrew Enquirda (percussion/drums).

Experienced in blues, soul, funk, classic rock and rhythm and blues, each member of the band adds a wealth of skill, experience and enthusiasm giving an overall results of a tight sound, full of soul and attitude that is certain to get any audience tapping their feet and heading for the dance floor.

Performing in an energetic visual show is every bit as important as the professional sound produced by the band.

The band now features a full coverage of classic songs as a tribute to the songs of Joe Cocker.

"Everyone in the band grew up as huge fans of Joe Cocker's gritty sound mansions, and we view him as one of the most iconic musicians in rock history. We've worked very hard to create a show that celebrates this passions and honours Joe Cocker's legacy,” a spokesperson for the band said.

Wear your '60s and '70s gear with a prize for the best outfit up for grabs. Tickets are available for $15 from www.themajestictheatre.com.au or phone 5485 2330.