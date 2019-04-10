Menu
Baker Nicole Fay Moore pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrate Court on Tuesday to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possess property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.
'You do not want to get involved': Baker busted with drugs

Sarah Barnham
10th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
A BAKER caught with the wrong ingredient during a police search has blamed a former boyfriend for her drug-taking habits.

Nicole Fay Moore pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possess property suspected of being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

The mother was a passenger in a car with other people when police intercepted the vehicle on Glenlyon Rd on March 14.

The court was told police noticed Moore fidgeting and, on doing checks of the people in the car, became suspicious.

On Moore police found a clip seal bag containing a crystal substance which officers suspected to be meth.

The court was told Moore was upset but failed to answer any questions asked by police.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said Moore was 34 years old and worked as a full-time baker.

Ms Ramos said Moore was introduced to meth by a former boyfriend.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella warned Moore to stay away from the drug.

"Let me tell you it is a corrosive drug," he said.

"You do not want to get involved with that drug.

"Everyone has problems, everyone has issues but you need to learn how to deal with it.

"Meth is not the answer."

Moore was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

court crime drugs gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone magistrates court meth
Gladstone Observer

