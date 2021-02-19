‘You destroyed her childhood’: Welder who raped sister

Judge Cash told the 29-year-old he had ‘torn his family apart’ while sentencing him for 11 counts of rape. Picture: File

Judge Cash told the 29-year-old he had ‘torn his family apart’ while sentencing him for 11 counts of rape. Picture: File

A 29-year-old father who pleaded not guilty to raping his younger sister 11 times, has been sentenced to six years imprisonment following a four day trial in the Gympie District Court

Over the course of the trial, the court heard the Gympie region welder was between the ages of 13 and 17 when he raped his little sister who was between the ages of nine and 13.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS: Gympie dad choked girlfriend while she was on toilet

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic said the defendant also used violence and threats on certain occasions such as holding his sister down and gagging her.

"The defendant has shown no remorse by taking the matter to trial and in my submission he has tried to minimise his offending," Ms Nikolic.

"The jury did not accept his version which was that the complainant was either consenting to the crime or that he didn't know what he was doing."

VOTE NOW: Which of these 49 bubs will be Gympie's cutest?

Barrister Simone Bain said the defendant shared a son with his ex-partner who he still wanted to remain in contact with.

Ms Bain told the court the defendant's partner had delivered a stillborn baby in 2017, which had a significant impact on his mental health.

Ms Bain also pointed out his physical impairment to one eye as one of the reasons he was heavily bullied at school.

"He suffered physical and verbal bullying all the way through high school," Ms Bain said.

"He was beaten up very badly to the point where police had to be involved."

Ms Bain said despite the defendant's grandfather being a paedophile, he did not recall being sexually abused in his youth.

CLICK HERE: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Judge Glen Cash said the defendant's actions had a "substantial effect" on his sister.

"It would be no exaggeration in my mind to say that you destroyed her childhood," Judge Cash said.

"She'll live forever with what you did to her.

"I think it's also no exaggeration to say that it has torn your own family apart and has destroyed your own life as well."

For all 11 offences, Judge Cash sentenced the defendant to six years in prison.

GYMPIE TIMES TOP STORIES:

'Not backing down': Government slams Facebook news purge

BREAKING: Two hospitalised after Gympie CBD crash

How to best receive Gympie news in wake of Facebook ban