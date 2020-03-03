YOU DECIDE: Everyone running for Gympie council so far

Mick Curran, Bruce Devereaux, Dolly Jensen, Colleen Miller, Chelle Dobson and Warren Polley are less than a quarter of the candidates who have nominated for this year's Gympie council race.

WITH four weeks until voting day and only three more days to nominate, more than two dozen candidates have lined up in the race for a spot on the next Gympie Regional Council.

From former state election candidates to ex-councillors and new faces, voters will have no shortage of choice at hand when the polls open.

Mayoral candidates

Mick Curran

Mick Curran

Glen Hartwig

Glen Hartwig

Tim Jerome

Tim Jerome

Division 1 candidates

Jess Milne

Jess Milne.

Ash Little

Ash Little.

Phil Feldman

Phil Feldman.

Division 2 candidates

Leonora Cox

Leonora Cox

Dolly Jensen

Dolly Jensen.

Division 3 candidates

Mal Gear

Mal Gear.

Shane Waldock

Shane Waldock.

Colleen Miller

Colleen Miller

Terrence McMullan

Terrence McMullan.

Division 4 candidates

Bruce Devereaux

Bruce Devereaux.

Rae Gate

Rae Gate.

Wayne Sachs

Wayne Sachs.

Daryl Dodt

Daryl Dodt.

Division 5 candidates

Dan Stewart

Dan Stewart.

Chelle Dobson

Chelle Dobson.

Rob Burns

Rob Burns.

Division 6 candidates

Hilary Smerdon

Hilary Smerdon.

Brian Thomas

Brian Thomas.

Mikki Lawson

Mikki Lawson.

Division 7 candidates

Bob Leitch.

Donna Reardon

Donna Reardon.

Warren Polley

Warren Polley.

Division 8 candidates

Bob Fredman

Bob Fredman.

Trent Mitchell

Trent Mitchell.

The Gympie Times is running a full election feature Saturday, March 21.