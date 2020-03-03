YOU DECIDE: Everyone running for Gympie council so far
WITH four weeks until voting day and only three more days to nominate, more than two dozen candidates have lined up in the race for a spot on the next Gympie Regional Council.
From former state election candidates to ex-councillors and new faces, voters will have no shortage of choice at hand when the polls open.
Mayoral candidates
Mick Curran
Glen Hartwig
Tim Jerome
Division 1 candidates
Jess Milne
Ash Little
Phil Feldman
Division 2 candidates
Leonora Cox
Dolly Jensen
Division 3 candidates
Mal Gear
Shane Waldock
Colleen Miller
Terrence McMullan
Division 4 candidates
Bruce Devereaux
Rae Gate
Wayne Sachs
Daryl Dodt
Division 5 candidates
Dan Stewart
Chelle Dobson
Rob Burns
Division 6 candidates
Hilary Smerdon
Brian Thomas
Mikki Lawson
Division 7 candidates
Bob Leitch.
Donna Reardon
Warren Polley
Division 8 candidates
Bob Fredman
Trent Mitchell
The Gympie Times is running a full election feature Saturday, March 21.