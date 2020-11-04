Menu
You can’t stop Melbourne Cup cheekiness

by Andrew McMurtry
4th Nov 2020 5:04 AM

 

As was said throughout the day ad nauseam, the Melbourne Cup 2020 is one that will live on in the memory for a long time to come.

While Twilight Payment's incredible victory was somewhat unexpected at odds of $26, it was everything around the great race that seemed different.

Around 100,000 fans usually pile into Flemington but in the midst of a pandemic, the bare stands were almost unrecognisable.

It was the first Melbourne Cup in 160 years that fans weren't allowed in.

But it didn't stop Melburnians from getting out and about as the city emerged from months of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Footscray Park, opposite Flemington Racecourse, saw hundreds set up beach tents and marquees with families flocking to parks and playgrounds.

But as fatigue set in as the day went on, and others over-indulged on the traditional day off in Melbourne, one element appeared to re-emerge as attitudes loosened up.

In one memorable moment, Channel 10's Lee Steele had to deal with revellers during a live cross, including one who licked the reporter, and another who mooned viewers.

The reveller forgets that film is forever.
The annual tradition of getting loose in broad daylight continued with photographers out and about capturing the post-Melbourne Cup day festivities - in Victoria and around the country.

Having a heart to heart. Picture: Liam Kidston
Punters out and about for Melbourne Cup day in Sydney’s Newtown.
Keeping hydrated at Melbourne Cup Day celebrations in Doomben, Queensland. Photographer: Liam Kidston
One water, one wine at Doomben Racecourse in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
It’s the heels, honestly.
Horseracing fans were given a masterclass performance from Twilight Payment as rider Jye McNeil got emotional after his maiden win in the great race.

But the day was also overshadowed by a major tragedy as one of the favourites in the race - Anthony Van Dyck - was euthanised after suffering a fractured fetlock during the race.

It has led to widespread criticism and a horrified reaction.

A woman too intoxicated to walk is put in a wheelchair and assisted by medics. Photographer: Liam Kidston
At least she's staying safe.
A woman dances in front of social distancing enforcement security.
Punters are pictured dressed up and enjoying themselves on Melbourne Cup Day in Sydney.
Racegoers enjoy the Melbourne Cup race-day at Doomben Racecourse.
Melburnians appeared just happy to get out and about on Cup Day.
People gather in Footscray Park opposite Flemington Racecourse.
Racegoers leave Royal Randwick after the Melbourne Cup race meet.
Taking a punt at Royal Randwick.
It was a big day on the track.
A makeshift dance floor in Brisbane.
Late afternoon at Doomben.
Races
A young woman being helped by security at Doomben.
Another leaned in for a cuddle.
