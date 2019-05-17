Menu
An airline has come up with a way to make sure passengers sit next to an empty seat.
An airline has come up with a way to make sure passengers sit next to an empty seat.
Travel

The airline fee you’ll want to pay

by Alexandra Deabler
17th May 2019 11:09 AM

Aer Lingus passengers won't have to war over the middle seat armrest anymore.

Starting from September 1, the airline will allow passengers to book an empty middle seat, guaranteeing no one will be sitting next to them on select flights.

The change is part of the airline's premium AerSpace initiative, Fox News reports.

"AerSpace guests will have reserved seating in row 1 on our most popular routes, leaving the middle seat free and allowing more space to work or simply relax as they fly," Susanne Carberry, director of network revenue and loyalty at Aer Lingus told the Independent.

AerSpace is available on select short-haul flights, according to the company's website.

With it, passengers are also able to reserve cabin space directly above their seat and have access to priority boarding and complimentary food and drink on board.

The special seating is only available on the first two rows of the aircraft, the Independent reported. Fares start from $208 each way.

According to the Aer Lingus website, passengers who book with AerSpace will also have access to the airline's lounge and have fast-track security in the airport.

"We are proud to launch AerSpace in response to feedback from our guests seeking a more premium and spacious travel experience when flying short haul with Aer Lingus," Carberry added of the new offering.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

