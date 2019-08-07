'You can kill someone': Man in court for gel-blaster assault

A GLADSTONE man has been fined $1000 after he shot another man with a gel-blaster gun.

Stephen Gregory Wayne Tille pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of common assault.

Tille was charged after he shot a man with the gel-blaster gun on September 1 at West Gladstone.

A gel blaster is a toy gun made of plastic, which shoots a gel pellet.

It is not classified as a weapon under the Queensland Weapons Act.

Magistrate Phillippa Beckinsale asked Tille's lawyer Angela Taylor if a gel-blaster gun could "take an eye out".

"It potentially could," Ms Taylor said.

"Apparently there are investigations into adding them into the weapons act."

Ms Taylor said the victim had first shot Tille's partner and stepson.

Ms Taylor said Tille's partner and stepson suffered welts as a result and the victim was himself facing assault charges.

She told the court there were tensions between the two men prior to the incident.

"He acted in defence of someone," Ms Taylor said.

Ms Beckinsale said Tille "took it too far".

"...You can kill someone, whether it's manslaughter or whatever," she said.

Tille was ordered to pay a $1000 fine and a conviction was recorded.