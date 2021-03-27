‘You can have a crack brother’: Drunk sparkie pushed cop

A Friday night at the pub took a turn when a former Nash student pushed a cop while his friend was being arrested for assault.

A Friday night at the pub took a turn when a former Nash student pushed a cop while his friend was being arrested for assault.

A former James Nash student faced court for pushing a police officer at the Queenslander Hotel while he was defending his violent friend who had been assaulting people inside the pub.

Jed Thomas Radford, 21, pleaded guilty to obstructing police in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

At around 11pm on February 12, police were arresting Radford's friend for punching "several" people, when Radford told his friend to run away from the police.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told the court the friend was very violent and after being put into the police car, was banging his head on the window so had to be removed.

"The defendant has grabbed the male person in a bear hug while police were trying to control him," Sergeant Campbell said.

"Police then placed the male on the ground and the defendant continued to make the arresting officer's job more difficult by getting inside his personal space."

WIN: Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

After repeated instructions to move back, Radford failed to do so and was "almost standing on top of police" at one stage as they were restraining his friend on the ground.

"(The police officer) had to push him back with one hand telling him to move back," Sgt Campbell said.

"The defendant said, 'You can have a crack brother'.'"

The court heard police then spoke to a woman who was also obstructing police and asked her to stand back.

"Whilst doing this, the defendant has come along and pushed the police officer in the chest," Sgt Campbell said.

"He was told he was under arrest … and was transported to the watch house."

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: @thegympietimes

Radford returned a BAC of 0.195 and committed the offence while under the influence of drugs, the Gympie court was told.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said his client was the one to pull his friend away from the fights inside the hotel and believed he was trying to "de-escalate" the situation with the police.

Magistrate Graham Hillan ordered Radford complete 40 hours of community service and did not record a conviction against him.