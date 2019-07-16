Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui in action for the Storm.
Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui in action for the Storm. Robb Cox NRL Photos
News

YOU BEAUTY: Tino named in Storm squad to take on Titans

Shelley Strachan
by
16th Jul 2019 4:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE rugby league star Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will start off the bench for the Melbourne Storm this weekend when they take on the Gold Coast Titans at the Cbus Super Stadium.

Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui when he made rugby league state selection as a young fellow playing in Gympie.
Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui when he made rugby league state selection as a young fellow playing in Gympie. Renee Pilcher

The massive second rower who grew up in the Gympie region has been named in the 17-man squad to play the Titans at 2pm on Sunday.

A very young Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui when he was playing in Gympie.
A very young Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui when he was playing in Gympie. Renee Pilcher

BUSINESS BREAKFAST

MORE than 100 tickets have been sold for tomorrow's Gympie Chamber of Commerce breakfast, where guest speaker Neil Glentworth will help the meeting come up with practical and actionable steps the Gympie region can take to power economic growth.

Mr Glentworth will also outline the Gympie competitive advantage and what local businesses should be doing to succeed in the Gympie economy.

Mr Glentworth is the founder and chair of information and data management firm GWI, growing the business from his kitchen table into the respected national professional services company it is today. He remains a significant shareholder of GWI.

He is also a passionate advocate for open and transparent government, and the founding director and shareholder of Community Data, a specialist in powering a more effective and accountable government.

The breakfast will take place at the Gympie RSL from 6.45am and tickets are $25, at gympiechamber.com.au/event/.

gold coast titans gympie legend gympie sport melbourne storm rugby league tino fa'asuamaleaui
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Opening date, hours of Gympie Coffee Club

    premium_icon REVEALED: Opening date, hours of Gympie Coffee Club

    News Coffee Club reveals planned opening date in Gympie

    Drovers on move across the state

    premium_icon Drovers on move across the state

    Environment Why we can expect to see more drovers take to the land

    Gympie volunteer shares the joy of giving

    premium_icon Gympie volunteer shares the joy of giving

    News Sue puts in two to three days a week - she could be doing anything

    Gympie man was Football Australia's Volunteer of the Year

    premium_icon Gympie man was Football Australia's Volunteer of the Year

    News Long term volunteer now with different organisation