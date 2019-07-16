YOU BEAUTY: Tino named in Storm squad to take on Titans

Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui in action for the Storm.

Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui in action for the Storm. Robb Cox NRL Photos

GYMPIE rugby league star Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will start off the bench for the Melbourne Storm this weekend when they take on the Gold Coast Titans at the Cbus Super Stadium.

The massive second rower who grew up in the Gympie region has been named in the 17-man squad to play the Titans at 2pm on Sunday.

BUSINESS BREAKFAST

MORE than 100 tickets have been sold for tomorrow's Gympie Chamber of Commerce breakfast, where guest speaker Neil Glentworth will help the meeting come up with practical and actionable steps the Gympie region can take to power economic growth.

Mr Glentworth will also outline the Gympie competitive advantage and what local businesses should be doing to succeed in the Gympie economy.

Mr Glentworth is the founder and chair of information and data management firm GWI, growing the business from his kitchen table into the respected national professional services company it is today. He remains a significant shareholder of GWI.

He is also a passionate advocate for open and transparent government, and the founding director and shareholder of Community Data, a specialist in powering a more effective and accountable government.

The breakfast will take place at the Gympie RSL from 6.45am and tickets are $25, at gympiechamber.com.au/event/.