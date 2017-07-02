You beauty: $4.4m in budget to make Gympie place to be

Gympie Regional Council has committed $250,000 to start work on the Albert Park and One Mile Ovals master plans.

BEAUTY may be in the eye of the beholder, but Gympie Regional Council is making a $4.4 million commitment to ensure no-one misses Gympie's.

Announced in least week's budget, the funding will drive several regional enhancement projects including the River to Rail Trail, the Mary Valley Recreation Hub, and the Albert Park and One Mile master plans.

The Our Towns program for Goomeri, Tin Can Bay, and Rainbow Beach will also continue with the help of $875,000.

The Albert Park master plan highlights the proposed improvements, focusing on athletics, touch and bowls. Contributed

The funding is part of the council's Placemaking and Enhancing Liveability Program, which Mayor Mick Curran said would boost the region's economic sustainability and support the community.

"This project forms the early stage of a wider draft master plan for the Gympie Historic Railway precinct,” Mayor Mick Curran said.

"Early stages of the design include a stopover area for recreation vehicles at the Gympie historic railway precinct which aims to become an iconic destination for both locals and visitors alike.”

With stage one of the River to Rail Trail to be finished later this year, $50,000 has been allocated in the budget for the development of stage two.

The master plan for One Mile Oval shows its future as the region's sports hub. Contributed

In addition, $350,000 has been set aside to continue work on a detailed design for enhancements to Mary St.

Other projects to receive funding in the program are; Nelson Reserve/Memorial Park master plan implementation ($400,000); Mary Valley Recreation Hub ($300,000); Albert Park/One Mile master plan implementation ($250,000); Canoe and Kayak strategy implementation ($100,000); and additional bud lighting on Mary St's trees ($35,000).