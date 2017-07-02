22°
News

You beauty: $4.4m in budget to make Gympie place to be

scott kovacevic
| 2nd Jul 2017 3:44 PM
Gympie Regional Council has committed $250,000 to start work on the Albert Park and One Mile Ovals master plans.
Gympie Regional Council has committed $250,000 to start work on the Albert Park and One Mile Ovals master plans. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BEAUTY may be in the eye of the beholder, but Gympie Regional Council is making a $4.4 million commitment to ensure no-one misses Gympie's.

Announced in least week's budget, the funding will drive several regional enhancement projects including the River to Rail Trail, the Mary Valley Recreation Hub, and the Albert Park and One Mile master plans.

The Our Towns program for Goomeri, Tin Can Bay, and Rainbow Beach will also continue with the help of $875,000.

The Albert Park master plan highlights the proposed improvements, focusing on athletics, touch and bowls.
The Albert Park master plan highlights the proposed improvements, focusing on athletics, touch and bowls. Contributed

The funding is part of the council's Placemaking and Enhancing Liveability Program, which Mayor Mick Curran said would boost the region's economic sustainability and support the community.

"This project forms the early stage of a wider draft master plan for the Gympie Historic Railway precinct,” Mayor Mick Curran said.

READ MORE

"Early stages of the design include a stopover area for recreation vehicles at the Gympie historic railway precinct which aims to become an iconic destination for both locals and visitors alike.”

With stage one of the River to Rail Trail to be finished later this year, $50,000 has been allocated in the budget for the development of stage two.

The master plan for One Mile Oval shows its future as the region's sports hub.
The master plan for One Mile Oval shows its future as the region's sports hub. Contributed

In addition, $350,000 has been set aside to continue work on a detailed design for enhancements to Mary St.

Other projects to receive funding in the program are; Nelson Reserve/Memorial Park master plan implementation ($400,000); Mary Valley Recreation Hub ($300,000); Albert Park/One Mile master plan implementation ($250,000); Canoe and Kayak strategy implementation ($100,000); and additional bud lighting on Mary St's trees ($35,000).

Gympie Times

Topics:  budget council budget gympie council gympie regional council

Hiring staff? You could be eligible for $20k support

Hiring staff? You could be eligible for $20k support

State government expands Back to Work program.

Gympie the sleeping giant of tourism

A TOWN WITH POTENTIAL: Tony Goodman is ready for this year's Winter Trees on Mary festival.

Gympie the sleeping giant of tourism

Family touch breathes new life into local care

Emma Patil, Jessica Patil, Jackie Dillon, Heather Goodall, Shlok Patil and Samvid Patil.

BRINGING a personal touch to Cooloola aged care

Gympie's Farmer and Sun aims to go plastic free

PLASTIC FREE: Gympie's Farmer and Sun are leading the charge for Plastic Free July.

Plastic Free July hits town

Local Partners

Widgee folk open hearts and wallets

This week read about a fundraiser for Little Haven Palliative Care and catch up on the goings-on of the good people of widgee.

I wanted to do something unique: Gympie man's beautiful proposal

CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION: Newly engaged couple Darren James and Mary Cappetti after a heartfelt marriage proposal.

A heartfelt message in the paper came off without a hitch

Young talent takes top honours in Valley Art Festival

Vanessa Allegra is pictured with her artwork Melissa, highly commended in Human Form/Portraitures. She also received a highly-commended certificate in the Open category with Bleached.

Big night in Imbil as this year's winners are announced

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

More than 250 entries leaves competition tight at Festival

TOUGH CHOICE: Nameer Davis will have the challenge of judging 260 works of art.

Increased entries at this year's Mary Valley art festival.

Is Australia too PC? Chris Rock tour bombs down under

THE nation with a reputation for putting the “rude” into crude has been accused of coming over all po-faced after panning US comedian Chris Rock.

What's on the small screen this week

Judah Kelly performs Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls on The Voice.

THE Voice winner will be crowned and MasterChef heads to Japan.

TV Insider: A brutish future in The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski in a scene from the TV series The Handmaid's Tale.

The series is a cautionary tale given current events

Steven Yeun talks his new Netflix movie Okja

Steven Yeun as K.

The new film asks uncomfortable questions about our food's source

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Kylie Jenner

“DISRESPECTFUL”, “narcissistic”, “embarrassing” and “overpriced”.

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

great chance 2 make a start!

13 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 NOW ONLY...

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This wonderful flood free home in a highly...

this one is 2 good 2 pass up!

47 Ashford Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $259,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. This is absolutely without a doubt a really...

priced 2 sell, well below bank value!

61 Domans Road, Kanigan 4570

5 2 6 OFFERS OVER...

Holy Moly! It just doesnt get any better than this property, if you are wanting to move to the country and live the dream. Its 50 acres, its private, its got...

never 2 late 2 make your move!

65 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 $268,000!

Looking for just a really lovely, neat and tidy home in the country? Somewhere to retreat to from the big city lights and grow your own veggies and have a chook or...

walk 2 town &amp; priced 2 sell!

76 River Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 NOW ONLY...

Looking for just a great home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment property...

LARGE BRICK HOMESTEAD SITUATED IN THE ROLLING GREEN FOOTHILLS OF MARY&#39;S CREEK

461 Marys Creek Road, Marys Creek 4570

Rural 3 2 6 AUCTION ON SITE...

Quality Solid Home, Big Allotment of 77.81 Hectares in three titles Looking for a change of lifestyle or something bigger? This property might be just what you...

Perfect Lifestyle - 6 Bedrooms on Almost 20 Acres + Shed + Water!

445 McIntosh Creek Road, Mcintosh Creek 4570

House 6 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE 1...

Close to town and everything you need is just waiting for you. This 6 bedroom high set weatherboard home has been lovingly renovated. Upstairs you can enjoy the...

5 ACRES AND OWN CRICKET PITCH - HOWZAT!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $489,000

Great opportunity to have your slice of quiet country living on 5 acres. This 4 bedroom brick home features a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with...

New large Home Gympie Southside on 1 acre

76 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Only just finished in June 2017, this beautiful new 4 bedroom family home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a lovely flood-free 4001m2 grassed block...

The Valleys Hidden Beauty

39 Edwards Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Nestled in the picturesque area of the Mary Valley is 165 acres of productive grazing land. Majestic Morton Bay Figs adding ambiance to the country charm of this...

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Open for inspection homes June 29 - July 6

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!