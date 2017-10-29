Yolk Tales: Your new destination for fresh eggs

Elijah, Casey with baby William, Lachlan and Bradley Holt on their free range chook farm at Glastonbury Gympie.

Renee Albrecht

ASK any Australian family gathered around the breakfast table and they'll tell you - there's no substitute for quality.

And when it comes to quality, discussion around the humble egg can get surprisingly heated.

Be it an ethical decision or a matter of taste entirely - more and more customers are making the switch to fresh, free range eggs.

In Glastonbury, the chickens roam free at the Holt family home, and as a growing number of businesses and customers are finding out - you really can tell the difference.

"It had always been just a hobby really, but it's become a nice little project,” said Bradley Holt of the family's business Holt's Fresh Free Range Eggs.

"We had always given them to friends and family, whoever asked, but recently we've decided to stock businesses and restaurants too.”

Along with wife Casey and children Elijah, William and Lachlan, their products have won over a number of fans within the Gympie community.

They can be found at a number of locations around the Gympie Region, including The Decks on Mary, Widgee Bushman's Bar and Cooly Fruit.

As Bradley explained too, it was a great opportunity to get the kids involved in farming as well.

"Just little jobs here and there, like collecting the eggs and helping with the chooks,” he said.

Local, fresh produce thrives with the backing of the community, but despite the growing clientele Bradley Holt said there were no plans to expand the farm.

Ensuring the business remains sustainable to the land (and the chooks) has been important to the Holts.

"We'll probably keep it how it is, we have the infrastructure and the chickens here already,” Bradley said.

"There aren't really any plans to put more money into it or anything like that.”

But, if you're on the hunt for the perfect scramble while also supporting local farmers, Holts Fresh Free Range Eggs have got you covered.