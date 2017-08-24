'Yew, yew yew! Jus' get out 'ere'

Gympie Muster's Peter Dutton: Peter Dutton is The Gympie Music Muster's biggest larrikin.

THE Gympie Times could have found the biggest Muster larrikin.

Peter Dutton, who shares the same name as the federal minister of parliament, said he is an expert on the motorised wheeled esky and can be found popping wheelies around the camp ground.

WANT TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE GYMPIE MUSTER? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

"I'm the Muster's unofficial Minister for Immigration," Mr Dutton said.

The Gympie Times met Mr Dutton in the camp ground and he shared a message for those who have not attended the Gympie Music Muster.

Peter Dutton is the Gympie Music Muster's biggest diehard fan. Rowan Schindler

"Every Muster gets better and better and better every year," he said.

"I meet more people, I'm a hard face to forget, when I come back, everyone "how ya going?" and it's back to normal.

"For all you people who don't come here, you're missing out."

Perched on his motorised wheeled esky, Mr Dutton said he waits 51 weeks for the Muster.

"The only week I drink but I drink a lot, shhh, don't tell anyone," Mr Dutton said.

Be sure to watch the whole video as Mr Dutton celebrates what he said is the best week of his year.