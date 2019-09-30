Menu
Bindi Irwin has given fans a sneak peek at her wedding dress, posting this photo to Instagram captioned "I said yes to the dress".
Lifestyle

'Yes to the dress': Bindi unveils wedding gown

Amber Hooker
30th Sep 2019 10:09 AM | Updated: 12:01 PM
THE Sunshine Coast's most famous bride-to-be has "said yes to the dress".

Bindi Irwin unveiled a sneak peek of her wedding dress two months after her long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell popped the question on her 21st birthday.

One of Bindi's supporters said she was "tearing up" at the Instagram photo, which showed off the gown's full-length lace sleeve and Bindi's diamond engagement ring.

"I said yes to the dress," the Australia Zoo star wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

I said yes to the dress 💍

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

 

Earlier this month, the daughter of Terri Irwin and the late Steve Irwin confirmed the wedding venue.

"We're looking forward to celebrating our wedding day next year at Australia Zoo," she wrote.

"Of course the day will be filled with family, friends and lots of gorgeous animals (koala cuddles are a must)!"

Bindi's younger brother, Robert Irwin, will walk her down the aisle.

Bindi and Chandler, 22, a professional wakeboarder from the US, met in 2013 when she gave the American and his family a tour of Australia Zoo.

Chandler now works alongside the Irwins at Australia Zoo.

 

The Sunshine Coast Daily

