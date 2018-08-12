Yes or no? Keen on the upper Mary St upgrade

Letter to the editor from Wayne Smith, GRRRA president.

GYMPIE Region Residents and Ratepayers' Association is conducting a free poll for registered Gympie region voters in relation to the upper Mary Street beautification project on behalf of the community.

"Do you agree with the proposed $3million upper Mary Street beautification?”

It's a simple anonymous yes or no answer. You may at your discretion comment in the free survey the reasons you support the project or disagree.

MAry street upgrade in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

Comment information is presented to the GRRRA committee for discussion at our monthly meetings and common findings are submitted to councillors.

A GRRRA representative has visited all business in the upper Mary Street location informing them of the poll and survey being conducted for the month of August.

Visit www.grrra.org.au to have your say.

Wayne Smith,

GRRRA president.