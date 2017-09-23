33°
Yes Minister, the time for games is over

by Shelley Strachan

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad has hand-balled the empty TAFE building debacle back to Attorney General and Training Minister Yvette D'Ath after seeming to take some interest in the matter.

You could call the handball a hospital pass and you could call the long-empty public building at the Cartwright Rd campus a hot potato, but that wouldn't be fair to Ms Trad.

This particular ball has lain lifeless in Ms D'Ath's court for too long to blame anyone else or expect anyone else to "own” it.

It is rumoured Ms Trad actually visited the site during her visit to Gympie last week.

But with whom? And why?

Is there going to be a surprise announcement?

Let us hope so.

An invitation from Tony Perrett - who has lobbied for two years to get this building freed up for the USC - to inspect the building with him was acknowledged by Ms Trad's office this week, but 24 hours later, deflected.

Mr Perrett was cordially informed the matter "falls under the portfolio of” Ms D'Ath and therefore "your correspondence has been referred to the Attorney General's office for consideration”. Oh dear.

The Gympie Times calls on Jackie Trad and Yvette D'Ath to get off their hands and stop treating the USC and Gympie with such contempt.

Yes Ministers, the time for games is over.

Gympie Times
