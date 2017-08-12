'Yes I'm a knocker - and here's why'

Looking down on Norman Point with Snapper Creek and the Tin Can Inlet on each side.

MR PARKYN'S letter (The Gympie Times, August 5) praises the Gympie Regional Council for their latest projects in Tin Can Bay and Cooloola.

I have the completely opposite view and definitely one of those people Mr Parkyn would call a "knocker” and I have very good reasons to do so.

Council's lack of attention to gardens at Crab Creek, Tin Can Bay Library and many others leave us in the position to "spot the plant” amongst dead shrubs and weeds.

A lot of old signage which no longer references the plant described are well overdue for removal and other signs need refreshing.

Tin Can Bay. Contributed

There appears to be no planning for consistent care or checking the foreshore and I am certain Gympie residents would also be incensed if their parks and gardens suffered from similar neglect.

The planting of poinciana trees at Cooloola Cove - native to Madagascar and not even to Australia - have many of us totally bewildered when a not-for-profit native nursery namely City Farm was not even approached to quote on this project where the correct native species would have been easily sourced.

Where was the support for local endeavours?

Where a massive pruning and removal of local species near the main toilet block on the foreshore took place without adequate planning has now introduced weeds and shows lack of expertise and care for the native flora.

On a brighter note, hopefully a meeting with the appropriate council official is to take place shortly in answer to my letter raising my concerns and the council maintenance crew has also been informed.

I am sure nobody wants to put their hand up to be called a knocker but I have certain expectations of our council which are not difficult to perform and I would be thrilled to be able to write a congratulatory letter to council but I am not there yet.

Roslyn Raynes,

Tin Can Bay