Arthur Gorrie
News

‘Yes councillor, it’s the ‘Yes Minister system’

Arthur Gorrie
1st May 2020 12:30 AM
THERE is something seriously wrong with local government in Queensland, at least if you believe in democracy.

The problem seems from the outside to be the fault of CEOs who are too powerful and able to make themselves even more powerful as a result.

One of Queensland’s foremost local government experts, the late University of Queensland lecturer Doug Tucker, told me years ago of a time when he was on the Public Service Board and the bureaucrats were pushing for changes to boost the power of CEOs (then less pretentiously called Clerks) to “control their councils more efficiently.”

Mr Tucker won the argument with the simple comeback: “It’s supposed to be a democracy.”

Well the clerks won, they are now called CEOs and mayors like Chris Loft at Fraser Coast go to jail for trying to control them, for looking at their emails in a way that the CEO can look at the emails of any other council employee, and for seeking to employ someone he could rely on to watch his back.

In Gympie, elected representatives had to absent themselves from the meeting room to accept the CEO’s resignation, because he had lodged complaints against them.

Why is it that elected representatives have to leave the room? What if there were complaints against all of them, which the CEO felt obliged to pass on>

What if complaints had been made against those who might act against the CEO?

This is not the fault of former Gympie region CEO Bernard Smith. Mr Smith was not even here when both sides of politics handed local government to the bureaucrats, through a Local Government Act that is just not good enough.

It is not good enough that this Act has been developed on the advice of state bureaucrats who identify with their council CEO contemporaries, and adopted in parliament by ministers who seem sometimes to do pretty much whatever their department heads tell them.

As Noel Pearson once wrote in The Australian, commenting on the disastrous effects of bureaucratic behaviour on Aboriginal people: “Yes minister, we’re trapped by bureaucracy.”

