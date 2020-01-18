Menu
Yellow Wiggle collapses at bushfire concert

by Campbell Gellie
18th Jan 2020 6:14 AM
The original yellow Wiggle Greg Page collapsed on stage and went into cardiac arrest during a bushfire relief concert last night.

Paramedics rushed to a Sydney RSL and worked on Page, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Thursday, for 26 minutes before he was taken to Westmead Hospital. 

The Wiggles Anthony Field and Greg Page During Concert For Bushfire Relief at Castle Hill RSL Club. Picture: Daily Telegraph / Flavio Brancaleone
The original Wiggles members were performing a reunion show to raise money for bushfire relief.

Page had a cardiac arrest about 10pm, more than an hour into the Wiggles's sold out reunion concert at Castle Hill RSL Club.

Footage from the concert shows Page singing and dancing on stage just moments before he collapsed.

Concertgoers were left shocked as the show was stopped as the stage curtain fell, with paramedics rushing to Page's side.

The Wiggles during the concert for bushfire relief at Castle Hill RSL Club. Picture: Daily Telegraph / Flavio Brancaleone
Original red Wiggle Murray Cook returned to the stage to reveal Page needed medical attention.

"Greg's not feeling real well, I think he's going to be OK but he's not feeling real well so I don't think we can go on with another song," he said.

Wiggles' Greg Page during the concert for bushfire relief at which he collapsed. Picture: Daily Telegraph / Flavio Brancaleone
A while later, the rest of the band returned to sing Hot Potato for Page.

"(We) hope he gets better real quick," blue Wiggle Anthony Field said.

The Wiggles tweeted a statement after the news broke, saying that Page "has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital".

Last night marked the first time the original line-up performed together since 2012. Tickets to the bushfire fundraiser sold out in three minutes.

The Wiggles are scheduled to perform another sold-out show at Castle Hill tonight.

Yellow Wiggles Greg Page (right) collapsed from a cardiac arrest onstage, shocking audience members. Picture: Supplied
Page has experienced health issues since 2005 when he underwent surgery for a double hernia. In November 2006 he announced he would leave the group due to his poor health.

Page has orthostatic intolerance, which means when he stands up his heart doesn't pump enough blood around his body. The medical condition forced him into an early retirement in 2007.

The problem is further exacerbated by fast movement, heat and stressful situations.

After the show, the Wiggles announced the incident on their Twitter account.

"At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page," the statement reads.

The Wiggles - (clockwise) Anthony Field, Greg Page, Jeff Fatt and Murray Cook. Picture: Supplied
"Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

"We will provide more information as it comes to hand."

Page was married to Michelle Charlton and had two children before they divorced in 2008. He married his second wife, Vanessa, in 2011 and had two more children.

Page also has the largely collection of Elvis memorabilia in Australia and the fourth largest collection in the world.

Greg Page is a huge Elvis fan. Picture: Supplied
Greg Page marries his first wife, Michelle Charlton. Picture: John Header.
The original members of The Wiggles were Anthony Field, Phillip Wilcher, Murray Cook, Greg Page, and Jeff Fatt. Wilcher left the group after their first album.

Field and Fatt were members of the Australian pop band The Cockroaches in the 1980s, and Cook was a member of several bands before meeting Field and Page at Macquarie University, where they were studying to become pre-school teachers.

Retiring Wiggles Greg Page (L), Jeff Fatt (C) and Murray Cook. Picture: Supplied
In 1991, Field was inspired to create an album of children's music based upon concepts of early childhood education, and enlisted Cook, Page, and Fatt to assist him.

They began touring to promote the album, and became so successful, they quit their teaching jobs to perform full-time.

When Page left The Wiggles in 2006 due to ill health, he was replaced by understudy Sam Moran.

He returned to The Wiggles in 2012 but at the end of the year Page, Cook and Fatt retired and were replaced by Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce and Emma Watkins.

Murray Cook (Red), Greg Page (Yellow), and Jeff Fatt (purple) will be replaced with Simon Pryce (Red) (front L), Lachlan Gillespie (purple) (front R) and Emma Watkins (yellow). Anthony Field (Blue) will remain. Picture: Adam Ward
Members of children's band
bushfire relief bushfires concert the wiggles

