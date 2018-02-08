Menu
Yellow ‘workers’ mystery solved

Yellow workers on the side of the road in Logan. Picture: John Gass/AAP
by Domanii Cameron

YELLOW male and female cut-outs that have been placed along southeast highways to emphasise road safety are costing taxpayers $45 a pop.

The cut-outs can be seen at roadworks along the Gateway Upgrade North, Logan Enhancement Project and the Ipswich Motorway, with 103 figures between them.

The concept was originally used on the Gateway Upgrade North project in 2015 as a way to improve safety for road workers and sensitive underground testing equipment during preloading activities.

Transport and Main Roads say that the figures help keep their workers safe. Picture: AAP/John Gass
A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said safety for road workers and contractors was a core priority.

"The purpose of the large yellow 'workers' … is to create ­additional awareness in motorists that roadworks are taking place in the area, in order to improve safety at those locations," she said.

"These markers have improved safety and cut back on the amount of onsite safety equipment damages."

Another 260 markers have been ordered for major roadworks sites with the cost totalling $16,335.

Topics:  construction roadworks signs

