YEEHA! All you should know for Gympie Muster Friday 2019

FUNKY Shirt Friday made an early appearance as up to 20,000 campers and festival-goers made the most of sunny skies and pristine conditions on Day 1 of the 38th Gympie Music Muster yesterday.

Many revellers gave a preview of their colourful getups as they soaked in good vibes and equally good tunes already on offer at the Jim Beam Blues and Crow bars, with the likes of Aspy Jones, Dan Horne, Emma Beau and the Tennessee Lights providing appetisers of the fun-filled weekend ahead.

The Muster staple Back to the Bush Ballads Show, Kids Country and a performance from Aussie country music favourite James Blundell were among the other Day 1 headline grabbers. Others opted to chill out and soak up the sunshine on the famous Main Stage hill as crews made their final preparations to get it ready for today's action.

US rock grass "phenomenon” Hayseed Dixie and Luke O'Shea are set to rock the stage tonight, but the name on everyone's lips is that of returning Aussie country legend Kasey Chambers at 7.45pm.

Muster marketing manager Lori Hoffmann said more than 3000 people had already filed through the gates by 3pm yesterday afternoon as crowds continued "steadily building”.

"Muster Friday is all about the shirt with festival-goers encouraged to wear their favourite op-shop bargain or lairy number for a good cause, raising awareness of rural mental health and funds for this year's charity partner, Royal Flying Doctor Service,” Ms Hoffmann said.

"The team from social enterprise TradeMutt will be on hand to provide funky workshirt tips, and start conversations around mental health from their base at this year's RFDS stall. In addition, the Nescafe crew will create on site cafe spaces to give Muster-goers the chance to sit, chat and find out more about their neighbours.”

Some sites appeared to have ignored the signs posted around the festival grounds reminding people that lighting fires was banned between 9am and 4pm, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Crews seen extinguishing multiple campfires in the late morning.

Ms Hoffmann said most campers had been following the fire rules.