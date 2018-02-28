First Coast croc sighting for 2018 in unexpected spot

A crocodile sighting has been reported on the western side of Fraser Island.

WILDLIFE officers have investigated after a crocodile was spotted on the western side of Fraser Island earlier this month.

The reported sighting happened on February 14.

Recent crocodile warning signs were installed on the island after the sighting.

Crocodiles spotted on the Fraser Coast are targeted for removal as the region is not considered to be a typical habitat for the reptiles.

Two crocodiles have already been removed from Maryborough's Mary River, where regular confirmed sightings of the animals have been made.

Several sightings were reported last year on the Fraser Coast, including at Kalah Creek in Poona National Park and at Poona Creek.

There was another sighting at Tooan Tooan Creek, while fisherman Craig Logue reported seeing a 3.5 metre crocodile at River Heads in September.